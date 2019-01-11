Gov Cua slapped with six-month preventive suspension

VIRAC, Catanduanes (Bicol Standard) – Vice Governor Shirley Abundo confirmed to the Bicol Standard that she will assume as Acting Governor of Catanduanes effective today (Jan. 11) following the six-months preventive suspension of Gov. Joseph Cua by the Office of the Ombudsman.
Abundo revealed that she was shocked by this development.
“Nagulat ako noong pinapirma ako ng DILG kanina,” she said.
It was Provincial Ddirector Uldarico Razal who handed her a copy of the order to assume office earlier today, she said.
Razal was accompanied by several officials of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) who were sent to Catanduanes to serve the suspension order, together with the order to assume office.
The suspension stemmed from an administrative complaint filed with the Office of the Ombudsman by Rey Mendez, a resident of Virac town.
The complaint was about the lease of a parcel of land owned by the Provincial Government to a private individual without the approval of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan.
Abundo is running for re-election under UNA, with Gov. Cua as the gubernatorial candidate.
Due to the assumption to office of Abundo as Acting Governor, topnotcher Board Member Rafael Zuniga will assume office as Acting Vice Governor.
Meanwhile, the legal team of Cua will reportedly file a motion for reconsideration and study other possible legal remedies.
At press time, Cua has neither released a statement nor has been contacted by the Bicol Standard.