DepEd Bicol wants reports on schools affected by 'Usman' expedited

LEGAZPI CITY (Bicol Standard) -- Deped Regional Office 5 Regional Director Gilbert Sadsad called for a meeting today with the Schools Division Superintendents, and DepEd Bicol personnel to expedite the submission of the reports on the schools, learners, and personnel affected by Tropical Depression 'Usman'.
Sadsad further ordered the preparation of the needed interventions.
Initially, the concerned Schools Division Offices extended financial assistance to the families of the victims, including at least six learners in Albay, 21 learners in Camarines Sur, and one learner in Camarines Norte.
DepEd will also carry out relief distribution, medical missions, and debriefing sessions to affected learners and teachers.
There are at least 176 schools with reported damage: 73 in Albay, 40 in Camarines Norte, 50 in Camarines Sur, and 13 in Sorsogon.
Temporary Learning Spaces (TLS) are needed, including 11 in Albay, four in Camarines Norte, and one in Camarines Sur.
Said reports are still for validation and inspection of division engineers and Schools Division Superintendents.
Updating and report generation are still ongoing as of this writing.