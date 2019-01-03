Death toll due to 'Usman' in Bicol climbs to 105

Further, 53 are injured, and 23 are missing.
In Albay, 18 are dead, seven injured, and three are missing.
In Camarines Sur, 57 are dead, 36 are injured, and 20 are missing.
In Camarines Norte, 15 are dead, and four are injured.
In Sorsogon, 8 are dead, and six are injured.
Lastly, seven are dead in Masbate.
Catanduanes has no recorded deaths and injuries.
The towns that have the most casualties are Sagñay in Camarines Sur and Tiwi in Albay, the same data shows.
Meantime, Office of Civil Defense Regional Director Claudio Yucot announced this morning that search and retrieval operations are still ongoing in Camarines Sur and Albay.