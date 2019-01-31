Deal signed for efficient infra program implementation in Bicol

LEGAZPI CITY -- The public may now expect faster and efficient implementation of infrastructure projects under the Duterte administration’s “Build, Build, Build” program in the Bicol region.
This, after the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Office of the Presidential Assistant for Bicol Affairs (OPABA) signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) aimed at forging strong cooperation between concerned agencies earlier this week in Naga City.
DPWH spokesperson Lucy Castañeda, in an interview on Wednesday, said the MOU gives OPABA the authority to conduct validation and review of projects implemented by the DPWH’s regional and district engineering offices.
“It will recommend termination of contracts and blacklisting of contractors violating provisions of their signed contracts and attend DPWH bidding process,” she added.
The DPWH was represented in the signing by the agency’s Senior Undersecretary for Regional Operations in Luzon Rafael Yabut while OPABA was represented by its Undersecretary Marvel Clavecilla.
"This MOU is our way of saying that DPWH is transparent in its day-to-day operations, particularly on project implementation," Yabut said during the signing.
He added that the DPWH is grateful to the OPABA for its initiative to be in partner with them in achieving the goals and objectives of the present administration to give effective and efficient infrastructure facilities to the public.
Witnesses to the MOA signing included DPWH-Bicol Director Virgilio Eduarte and Assistant Director Esmeraldo Sarmiento. (by Connie Calipay, PNA)