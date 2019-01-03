Daraga mayor Baldo tagged as mastermind in Batocabe slay

|Baldo
In a press conference this morning, PNP chief Director General Oscar Albayalde said charges of double murder and multiple frustrated murder have already been filed against the incumbent Daraga mayor and the other six suspects at the Department of Justice.
Albayalde added that Baldo paid former rebels and army officials to assassinate Batocabe.
Batocabe was running against Baldo for the mayoralty post.
A sum of P5-million was given in exchange for said slay, the police chief bared.
Baldo has yet to issue a statement on the charge.
Meantime, Batocabe's eldest son Atty. Justin earlier said that their family could forgive the suspects but not the mastermind.
He did not, however, name the person behind the slay, and said their family will just leave it to the authorities.