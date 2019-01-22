DA Bicol conducts Oplan Sagip Hayop

This two-day caravan is a collaboration of the Department of Agriculture-Bicol (DA-Bicol), Central Bicol State University of Agriculture (CBSUA), LGUs of Bula and Sagñay,Philippine Veterinary Medical Association-Bicol Chapter (PVMA-Bicol), and Goat Raisers Association of Camarines Sur (GRACS) and the Federation of Goat and Sheep Producers Association of the Philippines, Inc. (FGASPAPI).
This caravan is a tool to bring veterinary services to farmers and pet owners of the animals, according to Dr. Marisa E. Guillermo, the Regional Livestock and Poultry Coordinator.
The animals and pets of 52 farmers from the two LGUs were given vitamins supplementation, dewormers and endectocides, antibiotics for skin diseases and inflamed wounds, water soluble vitamins and food supplements.
These activities were part of the continuing animal health services for animals which include cattle , carabao, goats, swine , avian/poultry, and dogs.
More than 30 veterinarians, students, livestock inspectors and DA-Bicol staff participated in the said veterinary caravan.
In Bula, the participating barangays include Salvacion, San Miguel, Panoypoyan, San Roque, San Jose and Sagrada. For Sagñay, the participating barangays include Aniog, Kilantaao, Catalotoan, and Minadongjol. (jaysonmgonzales)