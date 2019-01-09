Cam Sur Vice Gov Peña resigns

PILI, Camarines Sur (Bicol Standard) – Camarines Sur Vice Governor Fortunato “Ato” Peña confirmed today that he has resigned due to “personal and family reasons.”
He told the Bicol Standard that he will submit his resignation to the Office of the President and expects that the same will be accepted.
In such case, the resignation will be effective on February 28, 2019, he said.
Topnotcher Board Member Romulo “Mulo” Hernandez of the second congressional district will assume as Vice Governor by operation of law on March 1, 2019, Peña explained.
“Even if I am no longer Vice Governor, I will still serve the province either in my private or any official capacity,” he said.
Peña, who served for three terms, thanked the Villafuerte family for their support of his political career.
He also expressed his gratitude to the constituents for giving him the opportunity to serve Camarines Sur.
He said that among his accomplishments was the ISO certification of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, which meant that the system is at par with international standards.
The Provincial Ordinances, he added, are now codified with corresponding translation into the local language.
Inside sources say that Peña is eyeing reappointment as Sangguniang Panlalawigan Secretary of Camarines Sur.
Said position is presently vacant.
Meantime, Hernandez told the Bicol Standard that he is ready to assume office as Vice Governor once the position is vacant.
“My assumption to office as Vice Governor will interrupt my term as Board Member. Hence, if I win in the elections again, it will be my first term as Board Member,” Hernandez said.