Thursday, January 17, 2019

Home » , , » Batocabe widow replaces slain husband in mayoral race

Batocabe widow replaces slain husband in mayoral race

Gertie Batocabe
DARAGA, Albay -- Gertie Batocabe, the wife of the late Ako Bicol Party List Rep. Rodel Batocabe, has been named the official replacement of her slain husband in the upcoming mayoral race here, Dennis Batocabe, the solon’s older brother, said.

Batocabe, in an interview on Thursday, said their family decided to field Gertie as the official candidate to take the place of her husband, who was gunned down during a gift-giving event in Barangay Burgos in a remote village here last December 22.

“We will officially declare her (Gertie) as the replacement soon after she arrives home in time for the 40th day after the death of her husband,” he said.

Batocabe, when asked how the replacement process would affect the upcoming local election, said, “A vote for Rodel or Batocabe will be a vote for Gertie. Anybody who votes in the name of Rodel would be counted”.

He said they would coordinate with the Commission on Elections (Comelec) for further guidance on what election-related policies and measures should be followed.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has placed this town under its control, considering its unstable peace and order situation due to intense political rivalries that could affect the conduct of the May 13 national and local elections.

The move is to ensure public safety during the balloting, the poll body said.

Romeo Serrano, Comelec Assistant Director and Albay Provincial Election Supervisor, on Wednesday said the Comelec en banc issued Resolution 10479 on January 15 after taking into account the recommendation of Comelec-Bicol to place the town under its control. (PNA)
Share:

Featured Post

PhilHealth enhances benefit for infants, aims for healthier babies

The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) recently expanded its coverage of essential health services for newborns to en...

 