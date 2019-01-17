Batocabe widow replaces slain husband in mayoral race

|Gertie Batocabe
Batocabe, in an interview on Thursday, said their family decided to field Gertie as the official candidate to take the place of her husband, who was gunned down during a gift-giving event in Barangay Burgos in a remote village here last December 22.
“We will officially declare her (Gertie) as the replacement soon after she arrives home in time for the 40th day after the death of her husband,” he said.
Batocabe, when asked how the replacement process would affect the upcoming local election, said, “A vote for Rodel or Batocabe will be a vote for Gertie. Anybody who votes in the name of Rodel would be counted”.
He said they would coordinate with the Commission on Elections (Comelec) for further guidance on what election-related policies and measures should be followed.
The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has placed this town under its control, considering its unstable peace and order situation due to intense political rivalries that could affect the conduct of the May 13 national and local elections.
The move is to ensure public safety during the balloting, the poll body said.
Romeo Serrano, Comelec Assistant Director and Albay Provincial Election Supervisor, on Wednesday said the Comelec en banc issued Resolution 10479 on January 15 after taking into account the recommendation of Comelec-Bicol to place the town under its control. (PNA)