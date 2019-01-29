Army in Bicol on full alert

PILI, Camarines Sur (Bicol Standard) -- The Philippine Army in Bicol announced that they are on full alert, following the attack on a church in Jolo, Sulu that claimed the lives of 20 people, and injured around 100 others over the weekend.
In a statement, the 9th Infantry Division said it supports the heightened security measures being implemented by the Philippine National Police in Bicol in Joint Task Force Bicolandia.
They are currently focusing on particular areas in the region which have alleged insurgency activities.
Further, they sought the cooperation of the public in the peace and order program.