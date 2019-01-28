Animator with Bikolnon roots gets Oscar nomination

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) -- An animator with roots from Nabua, Camarines Sur got an Oscar nomination for his seven-minute short film "One Small Step."
In an interview with GMA News, Bobby Pontillas revealed that his family is from Nabua, but his mother Corazon Pontillas moved to the United States to join the Navy.
"When I was growing up, I would go back to the Philippines often and visit my family. I am always inspired by how they live there. Family and community is such a huge part of their lives. I am an only child to a single mother, and going back always reminds me of how we really have to look after and support each other. My hope is that this film is a reflection of that,” he said in the same interview.
“One Small Step,” he revealed, tells the story of Luna, a young girl who dreams of becoming an astronaut.
The film took over a year to complete.