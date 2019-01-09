9th Infantry Division appeals to candidates not to support rebels

|Pramis
Capt. Joash Pramis, Chief of the Public Affairs Office of the 9th Infantry Division, said that in case the candidates have security concerns, or are being threatened by rebel groups, they should report to the authorities.
The authorities, he explained, will address the security concerns.
Pramis confirmed that there are certain parts of the region where the presence of rebels has been noted, including between the boundaries of Camarines Sur and Camarines Norte, along the Partido area in Camarines Sur, Sorsogon, Albay, and Masbate.
Thus far, the region still remains peaceful, but they are not complacent, especially since the midterm election is forthcoming.
Asked about the augmentation force from the Philippine Army, he said that as of now, no additional forces have been deployed in the area.
However, there are members of the Special Action Force (SAF) who have arrived in the region to help with the peace and order situation, as promised by President Rodrigo Duterte.