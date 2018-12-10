Van, hauler collide in Cam Norte; 4 dead, 5 hurt

Monday, December 10, 2018

DAET, Camarines Norte – Four persons were killed while five are undergoing medical treatment at the Camarines Norte Provincial Hospital after a utility van and a hauler collided at Barangay Tuaca, Basud, Camarines Norte at around 7 a.m. Monday.

Johaiber Ote, the driver of the utility van, was on its way to this town from Legazpi City when he lost control of the vehicle due to the slippery road caused by the incessant rainfall, the police said.

The van crashed into a hauler driven by Romulo Aliboso, Jr. on the opposite lane and then into a residence.

Said van was on its way to Lupi, Camarines Sur.

Ote is now under the custody of the Basud Municipal Police Station as of this writing.

Investigation is still ongoing as of this writing.
