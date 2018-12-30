‘Usman’ leaves PHP2.73-M initial agri damage in CamSur, Samar

Based on the DA-Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) Operation Center Bulletin No. 1, as of 8 a.m. Sunday, damage to palay was recorded at PHP2.13 million planted on 684 hectares farm land, affecting 195 farmers in Camarines Sur and Samar areas.
For corn crops, a total of PHP604,107 were destroyed, affecting 463 hectares and 197 farmers in the provinces of Camarines Sur and Masbate.
The DA said it has already prepositioned seed reserves for rice, corn, high value crops, and needed fertilizers in the affected areas. (PNA)