'Usman' death toll in Bicol reaches 35

|Photo: Bicol PNP
In its data as of 6 a.m., December 30, the OCD said that of the 35, 12 were killed in Albay; 4 in Sorsogon; 9 in Camarines Sur; 3 in Camarines Norte; and 7 in Masbate.
Landslides and drowning in floods were pinpointed as the causes of death in the same report.
In an interview with the media, OCD Bicol Director Claudio Yucot maintained that the office earlier warned residents in flood- and landslide-prone areas to evacuate.
Some, however, did not heed the warnings, especially since Bicol was placed only under Signal Number 1, Yucot said.
Meantime, authorities are still conducting rescue operations to families affected by ‘Usman’ as of this afternoon.