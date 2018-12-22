TESDA, DOTr eye skills training for 13K PUJ drivers, operators

MANILA -- A new tie-up between the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) and the Department of Transportation (DOTr) is eyed to give skills training to about 13,000 people from 2018 to 2022.
The two agencies signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) last week to provide skills training to drivers and operators, who will be affected by the Public Utility Vehicles Modernization Program.
The families of the affected drivers and operators are also included as beneficiaries, TESDA Deputy Director General Gaspar Gayona, officer-in-charge of communities and local government units, said on Wednesday.
Qualified beneficiaries will be determined by the DOTr, according to TESDA.
The agency added that the DOTr has allotted PHP350 million for the program, which will run from 2018-2022.
Gayona said the MOA includes the development of training regulations and skills training.
He said initial preparations for the program have started this month.
The beneficiaries can choose the skills they would like to train for, he added.
The trainees will also get PHP350 daily allowance once they complete the training.
TESDA and DOTr will collaborate in developing training regulations and curricula for the needed qualifications for Transport Safety Officers, Automotive Servicing, and Fleet Management.
"At present, we don't offer these courses or qualifications at TESDA. That's why these will be pursued," Gayona said. (PNA)