TD USMAN | 3 killed in landslide in Legazpi City

LEGAZPI CITY (Bicol Standard) – Three people, including a 3-year-old child, were killed in a landslide brought by the heavy downpour at Purok 2, Barangay San Franciso, this city earlier today.

They were identified as Mauro Alegre, 26 years old; Mia Loreto, 20; and Marco Alegre, 3.

They were three of the 13 residents in their household.

The other ten were unharmed.

Albay Public Safety and Emergency Management Office (APSEMO) Chief Cedric Daep said the residents in said barangay were advised to evacuate, but several still decided to stay.

Heavy rainfall red warning alert was earlier hoisted in the province.
