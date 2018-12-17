Task Group to probe killing of Cam Norte village chief urged

DAET, Camarines Norte (Bicol Standard) -- Police Senior Supt. Godofredo K. Tulo-o, Officer-in-Charge of the Camarines Norte Police Provincial Office, has recommended to Chief Supt. Atty. Arnel B. Escobal, Regional Director of Police Regional Office 5, the creation of a Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) that will focus on the investigation of the killing of Punong Barangay Joel Baricas y Apin of Barangay Lalawigan, Mercedes, Camarines Norte.Continuous follow-up investigation is being conducted to identify the culprits, the Camarines Norte police said.
This will fast track the investigation, Tulo-o said during the case conference at Camp Wenceslao Q. Vinzons, Brgy. Dogongan this morning.
Punong Barangay Baricas was shot several times by still unidentified perpetrators at about 11:45 PM of December 15, 2018 while he was on his way home after attending the barangay’s Christmas Party held at the covered court of the aforementioned barangay.
He sustained multiple gunshot wounds in the different parts of his body that caused his untimely death.
