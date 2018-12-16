SSS receives lot donation from CamNorte LGU

SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel F. Dooc expressed his gratitude to the Camarines Norte provincial government, headed by Governor Edgardo A. Tallado and Vice Governor Jonah G. Pimentel, for the land donation.
“This piece of land will be helpful in bringing SSS services closer to the public. It will benefit Bicolanos in Daet as social security protection is now within their reach. We would like to sincerely thank the local government of Camarines Norte for donating this lot,” Dooc said in a news release.
Camarines Norte, through Sangguniang Panlalawigan Resolution No. 474-2018 issued last Sept. 26, granted Tallado the authority to donate the land to SSS for the construction of a processing center in the area.
Based on the deed of donation, the SSS will construct a service office and a processing center on the lot within three years after the property has been legally transferred to it.
The soon-to-rise SSS offices will cater to approximately 603,000 registered members in the Bicol region. It will be the first SSS processing center in the province.
The service office will be under the supervision of SSS Daet Branch, which currently serves more than 48,000 registered members. In the first semester of 2018 alone, SSS Daet Branch served an average of 800 transactions daily. Transaction volume refers to the number of forms received through the receiving centers and number of transactions through electronic transfer.
“The processing center will expedite the processing of claims filed by our members, pensioners and their dependents. A shorter processing time will let our claimants reap the benefits of their contributions to the pension fund,” Dooc said.
The SSS has 10 processing centers (PC) nationwide, which are located in Diliman, Makati, Pasig, La Union, Tarlac, San Pablo, Cebu, Iloilo, Cagayan de Oro, and Davao. In addition, the Diliman PC has an extension office in Naga while the Davao PC has an extension office in Zamboanga.