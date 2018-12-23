Residence of Ako Bicol representative Garbin robbed

LEGAZPI CITY (Bicol Standard) –More or less half a million pesos’ worth of valuables were robbed from the residence of Ako Bicol Rep. Alfredo Garbin, Jr. at around 9:35 a.m. Sunday morning.
This comes a day after Garbin’s fellow Ako Bicol representative Rodel Batocabe and aide were gunned down during a gift-giving Saturday afternoon.
The police said the suspect gained entry at the awning type window of the comfort room located at the second floor of their residence at Barangay Buragwis, this city.
The valuables, composed of three wristwatches and checks, were inside the personal bag of the congressman.