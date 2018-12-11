RD Escobal beefs up security as holiday season kicks in

|Chief Supt. Arnel Escobal
Bicol PNP Chief
In a directive sent to Provincial Directors and the City Director of the Naga City Police Office, Escobal said he wants a massive and thorough inspection of all establishments involved in the selling of firecrackers.
He added that all illegal firecrackers such as the watusi, piccolo, super lolo, atomic triangle, large judas belt, bawang, pillbox, boga, Goodbye Philippines, Bin Laden, mother rockets, lolo thunder, kwiton, atomic bomb, five star, pla-pla, og, giant whistle bomb, kabasi and other unlabeled and imported fire crackers must be confiscated to avert injuries, destruction of property, and fatalities.
Escobal emphasized that those found guilty of buying, distributing, and using illegal firecrackers and pyrotechnics will be penalized with a fine of not less than Twenty Thousand Pesos (P20,000.00) but not more than Thirty Thousand Pesos (P30,000.00) and imprisonment of not less than six (6)months, but not more than one (1) year of both tantamount to the charges he/she facing.
Furthermore, the police will strictly enforce the mandate of Republic Act 7183, which regulates the sale, manufacture, and distribution of fireworks under the law, any person who desires to manufacture, sell or distribute fireworks and other pyrotechnics devices shall file his application for the issuance of license or business permit with the PNP chief through the Provincial Director, but before the PNP can grant a permit to, he should secure first a fire safety inspection (FSIC) from the City or Municipal Fire Marshal having the jurisdiction, Escobal said.
Meantime, he also reiterated the ban on indiscriminate firing during the Christmas and New Year’s celebration.
Escobal said he appeals to the community for public support and active involvement by reporting any relevant and timely information that may disturb the peaceful celebration of Christmas and New Year’s Day through the PNP’s Facebook Account (Kasurog Bicol); and Twitter Account @PRO5 React. Those with information may also call or text the hotline number 09173097862.
