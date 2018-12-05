PSA: Bicol inflation rates highest outside NCR

MANILA (Bicol Standard)--Among the regions outside the National Capital Region, the Bicol region still had the highest annual inflation rate in November 2018, the Philippine Statistics Authority announced this morning during the Press Briefing on November 2018 Inflation and October 2018 Employment Statistics.
Bicol's inflation rate in November 2018 was 8.9%, as compared to October 2018's 9.9%.
Meantime, the lowest annual gain remained in Central Luzon at 4.4%.
Further, year-on-year Inflation in areas outside of the National Capital Region decelerated to 6.2 percent.
Overall, headline inflation in the Philippines was 6.0%.
The top three contributors to the overall inflation are (1) Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages; (2) Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels; and (3) Transport.
Among major commodity groups Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas, and Other Fuels, and Communication posted slower annual increases in November 2018.
Two major commodities retained their previous month’s annual rates. These were Transport at 8.9 percent and Education at -3.8 percent