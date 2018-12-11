Outstanding groups from Naga City schools lauded

|Balatas Elementary School was commended by the Naga City government for being the Champion in the 2018 Brigada Eskwela Best Implementing School -- Medium Category.
NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)—Resolutions commending and congratulating groups from various academic institutions in this city were presented on Monday morning by the local government unit to the recipients.
Among those commended were the Naga Central School I Children's Rondalla for emerging as this year's national champion in the NAMCYA Children's Rondalla Category; the Lycans Pep Squad of the City College of Naga for having placed 2nd in the National Cheerleading Championship (NCC) - COED College Cheer Category Regional Qualifying Round; the Greyhounds of the University of Nueva Caceres for being the Champion in the National Dance Championship -- Bicol Regional Qualifying Round: Mixed Senior High School Hip Hop Division; the Ateneo Knights of the Ateneo de Naga University for being the Champion in the National Dance Championship -- Bicol Regional Qualifying Round: Mixed Senior High School Hip Hop Division; and Balatas Elementary School for being awarded as Champion in the 2018 Brigada Eskwela Best Implementing School -- Medium Category.
Meantime, the Naga College Foundation Tigers were also congratulated for making it to the Elite 4 of Philippine Collegiate Champion's League -- Philippine Regional Championship.
The local government unit of Naga continually recognizes and appreciates the efforts of outstanding members of the community in an effort to inspire others.