Outreach program benefits thousands of Albay townsfolk

By Mar Serrano
CAMALIG, Albay -- Thousands of residents of this town benefited from a two-day outreach program by a humanitarian group led by popular singer Gary Valenciano, who traces his roots in this town.
Valenciano, together with the Shining Light Foundation (SLF), partnered with Operation Blessing Foundation Philippines (OBFP) and conducted on Wednesday and Thursday an outreach mission where medical, dental and optical services were given to some 500 villagers for free.
Also held were wheelchair donation, a school feeding program, school supplies distribution, and Superbook film showing at the Camalig North Central School here.
OBFP provided the free medical, dental and optical consultations to villagers. Meanwhile, at least 34 wheelchairs were donated to as many persons with disabilities (PWDs).
"This town has a special place in His heart – the Lord loves Bicol,” Valenciano said.
While the outreach program was taking place, the dancer-singer mingled with villagers and school children at the Camalig North Central School, according to John Tan, chief operations officer of Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN Asia), producer of The 700 Club TV program.
Valenciano also gave a mini-concert at the school's covered court where he entertained hundreds of pupils by singing at least five songs from his new album, “Awit at Laro”.
Valenciano will also hold a concert at 6 p.m. Friday at a mall in the Legazpi City business district.
Tan added while conducting the medical mission, another group distributed school supplies to 700 elementary pupils’ courtesy of the Shining Light Foundation.
The school feeding program, on the other hand, benefited some 900 pupils. (PNA)