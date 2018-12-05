Naga City ushers in Christmas season with Kamundagan Festival 2018 opening

|The team of the Barangay Bagumbayan Sur who was hailed the champ anew in this year's Kirikiti Street and Exhibition Dance competition. (Photo: LGU Naga)
A yearly practice, the residents of the 27 barangays of Naga, clad in their creatively-crafted Christmas costumes portraying varied characters and stories— Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus; Santa Claus; Santa's Elves; the Journey to Bethlehem; and the Birth of Christ, among others— joined the parade that made its round in the main city streets— culminating at the Plaza Quezon where competing barangays in the Kamundagan Festival 2018 Kirikiti Street and Exhibition Dance Competition showcased their varied performances before the cheering crowd and judges.
Barangay Bagumbayan Sur champed the Best in Street Dance, Best in Costume and Best in Exhibition Dance categories of the competition— making them as this year's Overall Champion again for the third time since 2016.
First to be done for this year is the Inter-Office Costume Parade competition with the theme centering on sci-fi, animated movies where City Hall offices showcased varied concepts ranging from 'Alice in Wonderland', to 'Hotel Transylvania', and to 'Moana', among others.
The Solid Waste Management Office (SWMO), with their Hotel Transylvania-themed costume got the first place in the competition, followed by the City Treasurer's Office (CTO) who placed second and the City Engineers Office (CEO) who placed third with their Alice in Wonderland and Moana-themed costumes respectively.
One of the highlights of the event is the Synchronized Christmas Lighting Ceremony where the giant Christmas Tree was lit up as led by the city officials who graced the opening ceremonies.
First Lady Farah Bongat chaired again this year's Kamundagan Festival 2018, with city councilors Cecilia de Asis and Elmer Baldemoro directing the Opening Ceremonies and Synchronized Lighting, and the Kirikiti Street and Exhibition Dance Competition respectively.
Aside from Christmas celebration, Kamundagan Festival also signifies the birth of the City of Naga as a chartered city—an Independent Component City as inaugurated last December 15, 1948—and so aims to showcase as well the arts and culture of the Nagueños.
Other activities lined-up for the Kamundagan Festival 2018 include the Yuledance Concert and the Naga City Hall Chorale Concert, among others. (By Armie Gunay, CEPPIO)