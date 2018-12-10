LTO Pamplona starts operations

|Photo: LTO Bicol
NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) -- The Land Transportation Office Extension at Del Rosario, Pamplona, Camarines Sur has started its operations today, LTO Bicol announced.
The office serves primarily the municipalities of Pamplona, Pasacao, Libmanan, Cabusao, and Sipocot in Camarines Sur, and San Pascual and Claveria in Masbate.
The formal inauguration is scheduled on December 11, 2018 to give way to the completion of some technical details for the activation of its full services.
Earlier, it was announced that the services available are: student permit issuance, driver's license processing, conductor license processing, among others.