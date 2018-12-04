LTO Pamplona, ready for business

The new Land Transportation Office (LTO) Pamplona, Camarines Sur Extension Office has been furnished with signs and other amenities to better guide the public through the services offered by the office.
Priority seats are also aptly labeled to cater to PWDs, pregnant women, and the elderly, LTO Bicol said.
LTO promises to continue to improve its services and amenities in the newly opened LTO Pamplona extension office to better serve the public better.
