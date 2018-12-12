Husband shot, wife kidnapped in Bula, Cam Sur

Wednesday, December 12, 2018

BULA, Camarines Sur (Bicol Standard) – Police operatives of Bula Municipal Police Station are still tracking down the whereabouts of Judy Asaula y Juelas, who was allegedly abducted last night by more or less ten unidentified armed persons.

In an interview by the Bicol Standard with Police Senior Insp. Reynaldo D. Balindan, Chief of Police of Bula, he said they are still gathering information on the surrounding circumstances which led to the alleged kidnapping and shooting incident.

The report said that gunmen barged into the house of the Asaulas at Zone 2, Barangay Palsong, at around 12 midnight on December 11 (Tuesday) and shot Philbert Asaula y Guerenia, hitting him on his hand.

Afterwards, the suspects fled, taking with them Philbert’s wife, Judy.

Philbert told the police that this could have stemmed from the treasure hunting operation at barangay Palsong.

No other details, however, were disclosed.

Balindan said he had dispatched a team of investigators to conduct an in-depth inquiry on the incident.

The incident was reported to the police only at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday
