FDA releases statement on unregistered lambanog

This is in line with its recent findings that laboratory tests of the sample products from Luisiana, Sta. Rosa and Calamba, Laguna, Antipolo, and Tarlac, which tested positive for high levels of Methanol, a prohibited additive in Lambanog, and which is suspected to have caused the deaths of some individuals.
FDA is also monitoring other Lambanog products in the market as part of its heightened Post Marketing Surveillance (PMS), which are being immediately subjected to product registration verification, and qualitative and quantitative analysis by its Common Services Laboratory (CSL), to prevent further injury and loss of life.
FDA will be filing cases against the identified peddlers of these unregistered, out of specs, and/or adulterated alcoholic beverages, and will be coordinating with other law enforcement services, for the filing of the appropriate criminal cases against the perpetrators – especially those involved or connected with the deaths allegedly caused by these unregistered products.