FDA: Be cautious in buying Noche Buena products

Authorities from the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) and FDA recently seized various processed food products that were either expired or tampered in Manila following reports received by FDA’s Regulation Enforcement Unit.
Health authorities, on the other hand, also reminded the public to always check the expiry date of the products to avoid possible food poisoning.
Meanwhile, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) also urged business operators and sellers to strictly follow the suggested retail prices (SRPs) of Noche Buena products, as well as basic necessities and prime commodities to avoid fines and penalties. (FDA PR)