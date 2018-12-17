Faeldon, Jr. faces charge with stiffer penalties

|Photo courtesy of Bicol PNP
This after the Naga City Police Office amended the original complaint, which charged Faeldon, Jr. for violation of Section 7 of R.A. 9165, which penalizes employees and visitors of a den, dive or resort.
The charge was changed upon the recommendation of the City Prosecution Office, after Faeldon, Jr. made a statement that he was not a visitor of the alleged drug den, but had been residing there for the past six months, SPO2 Tobias Bongon, Naga City Police Office spokesperson, told the Bicol Standard.
The penalty of life imprisonment to death and a fine ranging from Five hundred thousand pesos (P500,000.00) to Ten million pesos (P10,000,000.00) shall be imposed upon any person or group of persons who shall maintain a den, dive or resort where any dangerous drug is used or sold in any form, Republic Act 9165 reads.
As of this writing, Faeldon, Jr. remains at the detention center in Naga City Police Station 1.
Meantime, also charged were: Russel “Bubbles" Lanuzo y Bermudo, for violation of Sections 11, 12, and 15; Allan Valdez y Grate for violation of Section 7 and 15; and Manuel Niebres y Millares for violation of Section 7 and 15.
All four were arrested at Barangay Mabolo on December 14 at the residence of Lanuzo in an operation led by the Naga City Police Office.
Earlier, Faeldon, Jr. tested negative for the presence of dangerous drugs, while Lanuzo, Valdez, and Niebres tested positive.