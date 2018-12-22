DPWH starts civil works on CamSur expressway

DPWH-Bicol Regional Director, Engineer Vergilio Eduarte, said in an interview on Wednesday that his office started last Nov. 26 the implementation of the San Fernando to Pili segment of the main thoroughfare.
The project has a total of 15 kilometers of road concreting with an initial allocation of PHP792.163 million from the national government, funded under the General Appropriations Act of 2018.
Eduarte noted that the civil works of the project involve the four-lane road with bicycle lanes as well as sidewalk with waterways structures including farm crossing overpass structures, access roads, drainage and slope protection structures, rest bays and expressway safety features.
The project would serve as an alternate route of motorists going to the southern and eastern municipalities of Camarines Sur including those going to the provinces of Albay and Sorsogon as well as portions of Mindanao, he added.
Eduarte said the construction of the expressway would reduce travel time and resolve the traffic congestion particularly during the Peñafrancia Festival in Naga City and the summer months when there is an influx of travelers to Camarines Sur and other parts of Bicol region.
The project is part of the "Build, Build, Build" program of the national government which aims to improve infrastructure development in order to boost the economic activities in the countryside. (PNA)