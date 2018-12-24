DPWH reactivates 'Lakbay-Alalay'

The program began Friday and ends on January 2, 2019.
Public Works Secretary Mark Villar said that motorist assistance stations manned by assistance teams will be set up in different locations across the country to assist road users.
He has directed regional directors and district engineers nationwide to deploy maintenance personnel, keep all communication systems operational, and be ready to provide emergency services to motorists and the traveling public.
The DPWH is coordinating with the Land Transportation Office (LTO), Philippine National Police (PNP), and local government units (LGUs) to ensure safe travel for the public during the holiday season.
Prior to the holidays, the district engineering offices of Western Visayas have been instructed by DPWH 6 (Western Visayas) Director Wenceslao Leaño Jr. to regularly conduct routine maintenance along that carriageway and roadsides and remove obstructions to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.
He also reminded regional maintenance engineers to ensure the installation of necessary pavement markings, informative and directional roads signs, including tents and tarpaulins that adhere to DPWH standard design.
Motorists are expected to travel to their respective provinces for the long weekend and spend the holidays with their loved ones. (PNA)