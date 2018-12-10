DepEd Sec. Briones lauds two Bicolano teacher-awardees

They were Windel Alvarez from Caramoan, Camarines Sur and Lowel Solayao of Pilar, Sorsogon.
Solayao taught reading to the young learners from Sorsogon, while Alvarez introduced the Alternative Learning System to the families living in the Lahuy Island, Caramoan, Briones stated.
"What makes them outstanding besides the awards is going beyond their call, of what teachers should be," Briones said of Alvarez, Solayao, and four other educators from other parts of the Philippines.
Briones said the teacher-awardees signify that teaching is a special profession which does not only involve "counting of work hours, bonuses and benefits."
"I'm touched by their loyalty and by their love for the learners, not thinking of what they lack. They show that teaching is parting of knowledge, guiding of learners and shaping of lives," she added. (With report from PNA)