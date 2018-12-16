DepEd Naga halts school-organized film showing

Sunday, December 16, 2018

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) – Schools Division Superintendent William E. Gando has ordered a halt for school-organized film showing in movie houses for analysis or allied purposes.

In Division Memorandum No. 333, Series of 2018 dated December 11, 2018, Gando said complaints have been reaching the Department of Education (DepEd) Schools Division Office regarding such activities.

He emphasized that the same goes against DepEd’s No Collection policy, aside from causing anxiety due to the price of tickets.

He sternly warned the violators that they will face administrative sanctions if they continue said activities.

The memorandum is directed to public and private elementary and secondary school heads and all others concerned.
