DepEd assures teachers of bonuses, allowance hike

|Department of Education Undersecretary Finance-Budget and Performance Monitoring Annalyn Sevilla (left) assures teachers of their bonuses this year. (PNA Photo by Ma. Teresa Montemayor)
MANILA -- An official of the Department of Education (DepEd) assured on Monday that all teachers and personnel will receive their bonuses for the year.
"We will make sure that everyone will receive the anniversary bonus, this is PHP3,000. That's all employees. Also, the year-end bonus," DepEd Undersecretary Finance-Budget and Performance Monitoring Annalyn Sevilla said in a press briefing.
Sevilla said DepEd has issued the guidelines on the distribution of the anniversary bonus as early as October.
She added DepEd is a big organization, so it might take time for teachers and personnel in remote schools to receive their bonuses.
"Siguro na-delay lang... November 15 pa lang po naibigay narin ang year-end bonus, baka po special case o baka po isang empleyado na meron pang mga requirements na kelangan ma-clear (Maybe there's just a delay... The year-end bonus was given starting November 15, it could be a special case or one employee who still have requirements to be cleared) that's just an exemption to the general rule," she said.
Sevilla added DepEd has worked hard to implement an increase in the allowances and the benefits stated in the Magna Carta for Teachers and other personnel.
"Increase for chalk allowance will be in 2019. In fact, there will be more increases in 2019. We just don't want to announce hangga't di pa siya naisasabatas (while it's not yet ratified)," she said. (PNA)
