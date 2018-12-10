Coast guard intensifies monitoring of Bicol ports

It has already hoisted full alert status nationwide due to the expected significant increase in the number of passengers.
Handa na ang buong puwersa ng Philippine Coast Guard sa inaasahang pagdagsa ng mga pasahero na uuwi sa kani-kanilang mga probinsya para sa darating na Pasko at Bagong Taon (The Philippine Coast Guard is prepared for the expected influx of passengers going to their provinces for Christmas and New Year),” PCG commandant Admiral Elson Hermogino said in a statement.
The PCG will conduct pre-departure inspections in seaports to ensure that sea vessels will only board passengers in accordance with its capacity. Its personnel will also issue safety tips to the passengers.
The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has started implementing its “Oplan Biyaheng Ayos: Pasko 2018” from Dec. 10, 2018 until Jan. 5, 2019.
DOTr Secretary Arthur Tugade directed all sectoral offices and attached agencies of the department to go on heightened alert for the Christmas season. (With report from PNA)