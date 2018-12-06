Catandunganon stude bags top prize in two nat'l art tilts

|Evasco
Godfrey Evasco of the College of Industrial Technology won the grand prize in the water-based media category of the 2018 Vision Petron national art competition.
His piece, titled "Resureksyon," was done in watercolor. It was a response to Petron's theme of ‘Tuklas Kultura’ which focuses on unique traits that sets Filipinos apart in terms of how we live, what we do, make, think, and value as people.
Evasco also bagged first prize in Charcoal Rendering during the National Culture and the Arts Forum and Festival held at the University of Southeastern Philippines in Davao City.
Meantime, fellow CSU student Isaiahjim Torillos won third place in the On-the-Spot Poster Making Contest. (With report from CSU)