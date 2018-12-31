Camarines Norte placed under state of calamity

|Photo courtesy of Camarines Norte PIO
This was during the 28th Sangguniang Panlalawigan Special Session presided by Vice Gov. Jonah Pimentel.
Camarines Norte is the fourth Bicol province to declare a state of calamity. Earlier, Albay, Camarines Sur, and Sorsogon also approved the same declarations.
Upon the declaration of a state of calamity, remedial measures may be undertaken by the concerned national agencies or local governments such as automatic imposition of price control; programming/reprogramming funds for the repair and safety-upgrading of public infrastructure and facilities; and allowing the granting or restructuring of loans by government financing or lending institution to bonafide victims of the disaster in accordance with their respective charters.
The same deferment or moratorium shall be granted to corporate borrowers of aforesaid government credit institutions whose operations are seriously impaired by the calamity.
There may also be release of national calamity funds to agencies involved in relief operations and rehabilitation and restoration of damaged infrastructures as well as to affected LGUs and release of Local Calamity Funds within the affected LGU or other areas affected by a disaster or calamity for relief, rehabilitation, reconstruction and other works or services.
There are at least ten casualties in Camarines Norte, all due to landslides, per the report submitted to the Provincial Government this morning.
Three victims are from Labo; three from Jose Panganiban; and four from Basud.