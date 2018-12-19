Cam Sur Mobile Passport Service offers 4,000 slots

In line with this, the Camarines Sur Public Employment Service Office (PESO) has announced that it is now accepting pre-registration to determine the number of applicants who will avail processing.
Said office announced that the DFA will strictly implement the No Walk-in Applicants policy during the Mobile Passport Service.
Applicants with lost valid passport will not be accepted, the office clarified.
Meantime, according to the DFA, the following are the core requirements for adult new applicants: confirmed appointment, personal appearance, accomplished application form, original copy of Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) Authenticated Birth Certificate on Security Paper, and any of the specified valid IDs with one photocopy.
The following is the list of acceptable IDs: SSS/GSIS Unified Multi-Purpose Identification (UMID) Card, LTO Driver's License (student permit may be accepted in card format), PRC ID, OWWA, iDOLE card, COMELEC Voter's ID or Voter's Certification from Election Officer (with dry seal), PNP Firearms License, Senior Citizen ID, School ID (if applicable), current valid ePassport, host government-issued IDs showing Philippine citizenship for applicants based overseas.
Application forms and the list of requirements are available at the Camarines Sur PESO or through the DFA website.
Camarines Sur PESO also reminded the applicants to write legibly on the application forms with no erasures, and to fill out all information needed.
Only one valid and active e-mail address per applicant is accepted.
It also reminded applicants to attach the original documents with the photocopies and have them in a short brown envelope with nothing written.
All application forms with attached requirements must be submitted on or before January 31, 2019 at Camarines Sur PESO.
For more information, kindly contact the Camarines Sur PESO.