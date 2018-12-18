Tuesday, December 18, 2018

Bicolano cage player gets drafted into PBA

Jorey Napoles

LEGAZPI CITY (Bicol Standard) – A Bicolano is among those who got drafted into the Philippine Basketball Association earlier this week.

Jorey Napoles of Daraga, Albay, is also the first player from the Technological Institute of the Philippines to get drafted into the PBA.

He will play for Phoenix Fuel Masters, the PBA confirmed.

Called a “surprise pick”by local sports analysts, Napoles is said to be unlike the players from the UAAP and NCCA who are used to getting national attention.

Napoles is noted for his rebound and defense.

The other picks, meanwhile, include:
CJ Perez (Columbian Dyip)
Bobby Ray Parks (Blackwater Elite)
Robert Bolick Jr. (NorthPort Batang Pier)
Paul Desiderio (NLEX Road Warriors)
Trevis Jackson (Meralco Bolts)
Jayvee Mocon (Rain or Shine Elasto Painters)
Abu Tratter (NLEX Road Warriors)
Jayjay Alejandro (Rain or Shine Elasto Painters)
Jesper Ayaay (Alaska Aces)
Michael Calisaan (Magnolia Hotshots)
JP Calvo (Columbian Dyip)
