Batocabe to be laid to rest today

DARAGA, Albay (Bicol Standard) -- Cries and calls for justice filled the necrological mass and funeral procession of the late Ako Bicol Representative Rodel Batocabe this morning here.

The mass for Batocabe, which was attended by relatives and supporters, was held at Our Lady of the Gate Parish Church.

The late congressman will be buried at Daraga Catholic Cemetery.

Meantime, the police is continuing with its investigation on the shooting of Batocabe and his aide at a gift-giving activity for senior citizens and persons with disability in this town.

Last week, the police released the facial sketches of two of the persons of interest in the killing.

Reward of 50 million pesos is being offered for information that will lead to the identification of the perpetrators.
