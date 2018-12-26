Bato North Central School recognized for time consciousness, honesty

In a ceremony held on December 17 at the Bulwagan ng Karunungan, DepEd Central Office in Pasig City, the school from Bicol was awarded P15,000, the DepEd said in its news release.
In a written message, DepEd Secretary Leonor Magtolis Briones congratulated all the awardees: “I wish to congratulate the best implementers and awardees for championing punctuality and honesty – values that we aim to inculcate among our Filipino learners who will be our future nation-builders.”
She likewise conveyed her gratitude toward the JCI Senate of the Philippines and the DepEd External Partnerships Service-Special Events Unit (EPS-SEU) for the successful conduct of the 2018 national awarding ceremony for the Project W.A.T.C.H.
“With the K to 12 Basic Education Program, DepEd strives to produce 21st century, lifelong learners equipped not only with competencies, but more importantly, with the core values that will enable them to contribute to the betterment of society,” Briones concluded.
Also present at the event were DepEd Undersecretary Annalyn Sevilla, JCI Senators Cesar Ochoa, Apollo Enriquez, and Jeanine De Jesus, and other officials and personnel.
Project W.A.T.C.H. is an advocacy movement for punctuality and honesty jointly undertaken by JCI Senate Philippines and DepEd, pursuant to President Proclamation No. 1782 dated May 21, 2009. This year’s awarding carried the theme, “Oras ay Ginintuan, Katapatan para sa Kinabukasan.”