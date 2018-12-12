Atty. Glenn Chong slams poll fraud in Bicol

|Chong
Interviewed over 91.9 BBS FM’s program An Ciudadano, Chong narrated: “What brought me to Naga City and Camarines Sur were my findings that there was very serious election fraud in the towns of Ragay and Calabanga and parts of Naga City,” he said.
In Ragay, he said that election results were transmitted one day before the actual poll.
Ragay is but one of the 459 precincts across the country which transmitted election results prior to the election proper, he said.
Meantime, in Calabanga, he noted that most of the Vote Counting Machines (VCM) were out of order on the day of the election.
“Said VCMs had to be repaired in Laguna, thereby stalling the elections and allowing for an opportunity for unscrupulous individuals to tinker with the election results,” he said.
“The same is true in Naga City, which is considered the bailiwick of the Liberal Party,” he said.
Chong revealed that his understanding of the election fraud was substantiated when former Camarines Sur 2nd District Rep. Luis R. Villafuerte filed an election protest at the House of Representatives Electoral Tribunal (HRET) for the 2016 election.
“I was given the opportunity to review election issues that happened in 2010, 2013, and 2016,” Chong narrated.
He admitted that he himself was also a victim of the massive election cheating when he ran for re-election in 2010, and lost by only around 300 votes.
“That was when I got interested in discovering for myself how the authorities manipulated the election count,” he revealed.
His background as a Certified Public Accountant and a lawyer, as well, proved useful in untangling the issues surrounding the automated election process, he said.
“Filipinos deserve to have their votes counted so their preferred leader would be the one to represent them,” he clarified.
“Unfortunately, it is no longer the electorate that selects the winners. It appears that the winners are pre-selected and programmed into the code of the Vote Counting Machines,” Chong lamented.
Partial remedy
As a partial remedy, he suggested to the Comelec that a receipt be printed out after the voter casts his/her vote in the 2019 election.
This is to make possible a comparison between the vote cast and what the machine recorded.
To prevent the use of the receipt in vote-buying, he further recommended the use of a receptacle in which the receipt would be deposited after the voter makes the comparison.
Comelec took him up on his suggestion, Chong said.
“This is why in the upcoming election, voters will be issued a receipt after voting,” he explained.
Gag order?
Chong said that due to his exposés on poll fraud, he feared that he could be the subject of a gag order which would effectively prohibit him from further revealing the anomalies allegedly perpetrated by what he calls the “riding-in-tandem syndicate” of the Comelec and Smartmatic.
“There was no other way by which I could continue with my crusade for clean and honest polls than by running for an elective position in the national level,” he said.
Repeatedly, Chong dared the Comelec and Smartmatic to file a complaint against him if they believe that what he says is untrue.
“I can prove my case in court so as to put an end to this sham of an electoral process,” he stressed.
Neither money nor machinery
Chong said he plans to hold a caravan from Luzon to Mindanao to get people informed of their fundamental right to vote, which is the essence of democracy.
“I have neither a huge sum of money nor powerful political machinery to organize large rallies,” he said.
“However, I do have a massive following on social media composed of people who are not known to me but share my sentiments,” he added.
“This is my advantage over other candidates: my genuine commitment to safeguard our sacred votes, not only for our generation, but for also for the future,” he said.