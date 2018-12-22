Army's 9ID in Bicol has new commander

|9th Infantry Division
Bicol Standard photo
Capt. Joash Pramis, 9ID public affairs chief, said Thursday that Lt. Gen. Macairog Alberto, Army commanding general, officiated the formal turnover rites at the 9ID headquarters in Pili, Camarines Sur.
Trinidad, before his new command assignment, was the Army’s Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence and considered as among the top military intelligence strategists.
Pramis, in a phone interview, said Trinidad is a member of the Philippine Military Academy Batch 1986, and his tour of duty includes being chief of the Army Civil-Military Office (CMO), commander of the 31st Army Battalion in Sipocot, Camarines Norte, and 903rd Army Brigade commander in Castilla, Sorsogon.
Trinidad said he would further intensify the government's campaign against insurgency and closely coordinate with various stakeholders in Bicol.
The 9ID with headquarters in Pili, Camarines Sur, has under its command three brigades operating in the provines of Albay, Camarines Norte, and Sorsogon. (PNA)