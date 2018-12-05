Albay brings joy to kids on 'Pasko para sa mga Bata,' State of Children Report

|Albay kids attend the Pasko Para sa Mga Bata and State of Children Report
(Photo: Albay PIO)
Bichara said the event was organized to bring joy to children by giving them their right to participate in the community and boost their confidence in themselves.
Bichara also said he is doing his best together with the provincial government to bring quality and affordable hospital service to mothers who needs prenatal care through building new Provincial Hospital in Ligao and rehabilitating the hospitals all over the Province.
According to the governor, the reason why he pushed for the free optical mission is for the young Albayanos who needs the free check-up and free corrective eye glasses was to help them in their academic performance.
Meantime, Ms. Eva Grageda of the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office reported that a total of 610 corrective lenses were provided for Albayano Children and a total 58 assistive wheelchairs were provided for PWD Children.
The Bahay Pag-Asa for Girls is also now operational, she said.
The “Pasko para sa mga Bata” and the 1st Local State of the Children’s Report was further organized to give information about the government’s efforts for the Children and also inform them of the services they can avail.
“Ihanda ta ang mga kaakian ta, dapat ang mga aki ta mas matibay satuya mas maurag satuya kaya pigaalagaan ta sinda ki maray,” the governor added.
Meantime, Eva Ribaya, Chairperson Committee on Women, Children, Family and GAD, reiterated the importance of having this occasion for the Albayano kids.
“They are the source of inspiration: yakapin lang tayo ng ating mga anak, masaya na tayo at napapawi ang ating pagod,” she said.