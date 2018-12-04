AFP always evaluating troop missions

MANILA -- Even before the issuance of Memorandum Order 32, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is always conducting "operational needs inspection" to determine whether its troops on the ground are accomplishing or meeting their missions.
This was emphasized by AFP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo in an interview with DZRH Sunday.
"Alam po ninyo (You know), even before the issuance of MO 32, ang (the) AFP po ay nagco-conduct ng tinatawag naming (conducts what we call) operational needs inspection, if I may call it that way, where ina-assess po natin (we assess) how are (we) faring with respect to our mission (and) our timetable. Paano po natin ito na-accomplish (How we have accomplished it) based on the situation on the operation, on the ground," he added.
With this procedure, Arevalo said the military is able to make necessary adjustments in terms of troop deployments if needed.
He added that such procedure is essential in preventing the spread of lawless violence in other parts of the country.
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, earlier, said Memorandum Order 32 will allow the deployment of strike forces against rebel groups operating in these provinces, which includes Samar, Bicol and Negros Oriental and Occidental.
He added that the order was warranted because New People's Army forces in the above-mentioned regions are still quite formidable.
Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea issued Memorandum Order No. 32 on Nov. 22 amid "sporadic acts: of violence" allegedly committed by lawless groups particularly in the provinces of Samar, Negros Oriental and Occidental, and Bicol Region.
"There is a need to reinforce the directive of the President in order to prevent further loss of innocent lives and destruction of property and bring the whole country back to a state of complete normalcy as quick as possible,” he said in the memorandum order. (PNA)