9-year-old kid drowns in Sorsogon on Christmas Day


SORSOGON CITY (Bicol Standard) – A grade 4 student drowned in the seawater of Barangay 1, Poblacion, Sta. Magdalena, Sorsogon on Christmas Day.

Lawrence Noah M. Gabrillo, 9 years old, was declared dead on arrival at Matnog Medicare Community Hospital after he and his cousin were recovered by Benjamin Garbin and Ronaldo Formanes of Barangay 1, Poblacion, the police said.

The victim sought his parents’ permission to swim, but was not allowed because of the strong current, the investigators reported.

They were shocked to learn that the kids still proceeded despite not having permission.

The victim’s cousin was saved and is now recovering, the police added.
