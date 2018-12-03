3 nabbed for gun possession at Masbate checkpoint

The suspects were identified as Ilmar “Nonoy” Lorieta y Mompil 22 years old, male, single, jobless; Raquel Piañar y Lorieta, 42 years old, female, married; and Jael Pavilando y Lorieta, 36 years old, female, married; all residents of Brgy. Tugbo, this city.
Citing police reports, Senior Supt. Aarne V. Oliquiano, Officer-in-Charge of Masbate Provincial Police station said that at around 5:15 p.m., personnel of said police station were conducting checkpoint operation at Brgy. Poblacion, Dimasalang, Masbate when they flagged down a Kawasaki Bajaj motorcycle bearing plate no. 0561-0114609 driven by Ilmar Lorieta with two backriders.
The police said the suspects tried to evade the law enforcers who then tried to chase them them.
Confiscated from their possession, control and custody were a 12 gauge shotgun bearing serial number 244921 loaded with one live ammo without pertinent documents from competent authority.
Further, the driver failed to show the certificate of registration and official receipt of the said motorcycle. Hence, a temporary operator permit number 166012265 was issued for violation of Land Transportation and Traffic Code.
The arrested persons are currently detained at Dimasalang Municipal Police Station while charges for violation of Republic Act 10591 are being prepared for filing in court.
Senior Supt. Oliquiano said the operation is part of the intensified efforts against proliferation of loose firearms in the province.
He further noted that the leadership of Masbate Police Provincial Office will continue its strengthened campaign against loose firearms to curtail killings and other forms of illegal activities with the use of firearms.