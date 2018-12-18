Sunday, December 30, 2018

18 dead in Bicol due to 'Usman'

Photo: OCD Bicol
NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) – Eighteen people are dead in this region due to landslides and drowning brought about by the incessant rains of ‘Usman,’ the Police Regional Office 5 announced as of 9 p.m. Saturday, citing a report by the Office of Civil Defense Bicol.

In Albay, a landslide in Barangay San Francisco, Legazpi City claimed the lives of Mia Loreto, Mauro Alegre, and Marco Alegre. Meantime, in Barangay Sugod, Tiwi town, two lifeless male persons whose identities have not been verified have been recovered by the authorities.

In Sorsogon City and Bulan in Sorsogon province, the casualties were identified as Angelina Gerona, Jaime Morrico, Gerald Despabiladeras, and Gilbert Desunia.

In Camarines Sur, Charles Las Penas and Charles Luzande of the town of Lagonoy were both casualties of a landslide.

In Masbate, the casualties were Susana Celesti, Minang Macahilig y Celesti, Rosana Macahilig y Celesti, Juan Francisco y Gigante, Jun Nerza, Teresita Fapillajera, and Marilyn Catarinin of the towns of Claveria, Mobo, and Uson.

Tropical Depression Usman, which has weakened into a Low Pressure Area, continues to bring heavy moderate to heavy rains with lighting and strong winds in the region this morning.
