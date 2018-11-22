Top-performing implementers of corn, cassava programs accorded awards

BUHANGIN, DAVAO CITY – Some 2,000 delegates from all over the country gathered in an inland resort of this city for the four-in-one event : the 14th Philippine National Corn Congress, the awarding ceremonies for the 6th National Quality Corn Achievers Awards(NQCAA), the 2nd Cassava Cluster Management Excellence Award (CCMEA) and the 2nd Cornucopia Awards on November 13-16, 2018.
The corn congress is an annual activity which serves as the venue for the various stakeholders of the corn industry to gather and discuss the current issues of the sector, share the best farm practices, showcase modern farm equipment, technologies and forge market linkages. It is highlighted with the conferment of the NQCAA, CCMEA and CORNUCOPIA to recognize the achievements of top performing Local Government Units and stakeholders in producing quality corn and cassava in support to the development of corn and cassava industry and the animal feed industry.
For the NQCAA, 5 top performing provinces were awarded with cash (project) grant of P5M and trophy along with their respective provincial agriculturists and corn coordinators who also received a trophy and cash prize. Twenty five (25) municipalities and cities along with 21 municipal and city agriculturists and 16 corn coordinators were also awarded with cash prize and trophy. This year a total of 90 agricultural extension workers (AEW) were likewise accorded awards and recognition.
Three LGUs from the Bicol region qualified for the national awards. These are the LGUs of Calabanga, Iriga City and Ligao City along with their respective Municipal/City agriculturist and corn technician or AEW. A cash grant of P1M and trophy was given to Iriga City and Ligao City. The LGU of Calabanga, Camarines Sur which had been a national winner of the award for three consecutive years was accorded the Hall of Fame Award and was given a special trophy and a cash grant of P2M which was received by Mayor Eduardo A. Severo. Correspondingly Calabanga’s Municipal Agriculturist Gil Gabriel H. Bordado III and AEW Joshua T. Ipo were accorded the Hall of Fame Award and given a special trophy and cash prize of P45,000. The trophy and cash prize for Ligao City was received by Mayor Patricia G. Alsua and City Agriculturist Eng. Dexter G. Mendoza. The award for Iriga City was received by Ruben S. De los Santos, City Agriculturist in behalf of Mayor Madeline A. Gazmin.
Nine other AEWs from Bicol made it to the national award. They are: Noel G. Manaog and Buster Ibarbia of Buhi; Ryan F. Calatrava and Carlos B. Azanes of Calabanga; Marly L. Corporal and Honesto C. Sirios Jr. of Iriga City; Hector Llagas of Bato, Cam, Sur; Victor B. Cortes of Baao; and Mary Jane Alivcante of Cataingan, Masbate. They each received a trophy and cash prize of P16,000.
DA regional Executive Director Dr. Elena B. De los Santos along with OIC, Regional Technical Director for Operations and Extension, Rodel Tornilla, Lorenzo Alvina, Regional Corn Coordinator and Dr. Mary Grace Rodriguez also joined the Bicol winners in receiving their awards.
Meanwhile, the Cornucopia Award which is now on its 2nd year is being given to provide incentives and recognize the ingenuity and resourcefulness of organizations in implementing value adding on corn and cassava primary products. Three farmers organizations from Zamboanga del Sur, Calamba, Laguna and Misamis Oriental were conferred this award.
For the Cassava Cluster Management Award which recognizes the contributions of cassava clusters to the advancement of the cassava industry , three cluster organizations were also given awards one from Manolo Fortich Bukidnon, one from Banga, South Cotabato and another one from Carigara, Leyte.
The guest of honor and keynote speaker during the awarding ceremonies was Senator Cynthia A. Villar who is currently the chairperson Senate Committee on Agriculture and Food. Among the legislations she already proposed she mentioned the Rice Competitive Enhancement Fund and the Rice Ratification Bill which will be a big help to the farmers. She also assured her continuous pursuit of legislations and push for government interventions such as shared facilities program, access to credit, training through farmers school, mechanization and promotion of new technologies .
Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel F. Pinol who was not able to attend due to a conflict in schedule was represented by Eng. Ariel T. Cayanan, DA undersecretary for Operations and Agri- Fisheries and mechanization. He reiterated the DA’s mandate to produce enough, affordable, accessible and safe food. He also underscored the vital role of the LGUs being at the forefront in the implementation of agricultural programs. He said “LGUs provide the basic infrastructures that support and cater to the needs of the communities in their respective areas and they play a critical role in monitoring the various development programs in their respective areas.”
The other luminaries who graced the four-in-one event were: Dr. Andrew B. Villacorta, Assistant Secretary for Agri-Business and Field Operations, Assistant Secretary; Dr. Luz A. Taposok, OIC, Director, Agricultural Training Institute; Engr. Christopher V. Morales , Chief, Field Programs Operations Division; Engr. Roger V. Navarro, president, Philippine Maize Federation, Inc.; Roderico R. Bioco, Chairman Emeritus , PhilMaize; Dr. Candido Damo, National Corn- Cassava Program Director., Dir. Lorenzo M. Caranguin, Corn Program; Dr. Edralina P. Serrano, Adjunct professor, UPL:B and chair, NQCAA (EMILY B. BORDADO)